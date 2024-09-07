Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Director Susan E. Lattmann Sells 6,000 Shares

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) Director Susan E. Lattmann sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $19,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Aterian Price Performance
NASDAQ:ATER opened at $3.50 on Friday. Aterian, Inc. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $6.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.04.
Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $27.98 million for the quarter. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 64.24% and a negative net margin of 18.88%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aterian
Aterian Company Profile
Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.
