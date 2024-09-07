Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Director Susan E. Lattmann Sells 6,000 Shares

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) Director Susan E. Lattmann sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $19,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aterian Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATER opened at $3.50 on Friday. Aterian, Inc. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $6.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.04.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $27.98 million for the quarter. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 64.24% and a negative net margin of 18.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aterian

Aterian Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aterian stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ATER Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Aterian as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.

