Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 50,968 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,494.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,722,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,158 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,585,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,465,000 after purchasing an additional 723,830 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,656,000 after purchasing an additional 662,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

IEF opened at $98.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.24. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $98.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

