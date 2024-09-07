Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,454,000 after acquiring an additional 582,503 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 790.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 309,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,745,000 after purchasing an additional 274,793 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 199.2% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 143,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,934,000 after purchasing an additional 95,603 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 140,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 56,692 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $14,510,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $281.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

