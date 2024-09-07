Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (AI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE AI traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$11.53. 13,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,408. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.15. The company has a current ratio of 62.51, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$512.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.22. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of C$9.76 and a 52-week high of C$11.74.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$24.93 million for the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 81.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.0303301 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$13.03 target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

