Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment stock traded down C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 13,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,408. The stock has a market cap of C$512.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 62.51, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.58. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of C$9.76 and a 52-week high of C$11.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.15.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$24.93 million during the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 81.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.0303301 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$13.03 price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atrium Mortgage Investment

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

(Get Free Report)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.