AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Mosley Wealth Management

Mosley Wealth Management boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 107.5% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.06.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,079,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,856,078. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. AT&T’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.