Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on APR.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.57.
View Our Latest Report on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Down 0.2 %
About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Cloud Security Stocks Face Off: Find Out Who’s Leading the Market
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Defensive Sectors: Shielding Your Portfolio in Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.