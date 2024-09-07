Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APR.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.57.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Down 0.2 %

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Shares of TSE APR.UN opened at C$11.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$577.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.62. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52-week low of C$9.69 and a 52-week high of C$11.83.

(Get Free Report)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.