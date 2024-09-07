Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Holdings Decreased by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVEM. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of AVEM opened at $59.20 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $63.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.98 and a 200 day moving average of $59.86.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.