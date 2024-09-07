Axie Infinity Price Tops $4.20 (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $4.20 or 0.00007791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $627.81 million and $27.33 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008657 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,989.47 or 1.00065389 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008239 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00013232 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,350,013 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 149,323,836.18223685 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.44266572 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 473 active market(s) with $16,336,236.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

