Barclays Raises Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $151.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.06.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $144.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.77.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 9.32%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 44,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $6,550,602.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 623,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,373,585.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,796 shares of company stock valued at $14,424,763 in the last ninety days. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $72,086,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,284,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,061,000 after acquiring an additional 432,594 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $48,302,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 333.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,440,000 after acquiring an additional 199,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

