Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Senior Officer Chadwick Kalmakoff Buys 12,000 Shares

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) Senior Officer Chadwick Kalmakoff purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.18 per share, with a total value of C$50,160.00.

Chadwick Kalmakoff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, June 12th, Chadwick Kalmakoff acquired 10,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.61 per share, with a total value of C$46,100.00.

Baytex Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of TSE:BTE opened at C$4.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.79. The stock has a market cap of C$3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.65. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$3.96 and a 52-week high of C$6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33.

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Free Report ) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.04 billion. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. Equities analysts predict that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.4199475 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is currently -13.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BTE

Baytex Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.