Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $53,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,856. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.96. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $218.75 and a 52 week high of $269.52. The company has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.