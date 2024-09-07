Beldex Price Reaches $0.0544 on Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0544 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $363.49 million and $1.01 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,292.74 or 0.04197602 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00039888 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006701 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00011801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00013037 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,800,368 coins and its circulating supply is 6,679,100,368 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

