Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.99

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and traded as low as $8.65. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 6,938 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Benitec Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Trading Up 1.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTC. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Benitec Biopharma by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $358,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 35.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 244,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 64,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $5,881,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.