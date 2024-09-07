Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.
Bentley Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 88.2% annually over the last three years. Bentley Systems has a payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bentley Systems to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.
Bentley Systems Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:BSY opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $43.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.03.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.
Read Our Latest Analysis on BSY
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $4,500,354.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,598,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,471,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.
Bentley Systems Company Profile
Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bentley Systems
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.