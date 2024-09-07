Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BIG. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Get Big Lots alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BIG

Big Lots Trading Up 9.1 %

NYSE:BIG opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.19. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 147.35% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post -11.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Lots

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 46.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 11,915 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the second quarter worth $269,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.