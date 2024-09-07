Bitcoin (BTC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $922.82 Million

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,065.31 billion and approximately $922.82 million worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $53,936.96 on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.05 or 0.00552522 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00036138 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00081514 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000189 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,751,093 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.
