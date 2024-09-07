Bitcoin Private 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $24.10 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00051429 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00037759 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000421 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

