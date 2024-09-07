BITICA COIN (BDCC) Trading Down 0% This Week

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $724.73 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008540 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00013382 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,264.95 or 1.00043283 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007873 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,119,001,029 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03999499 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

