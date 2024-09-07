BitTorrent-New (BTT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.24 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $756.38 million and approximately $12.24 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000853 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001118 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000647 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000598 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001360 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001442 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000525 BTC.
About BitTorrent-New
BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.
