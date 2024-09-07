BitTorrent-New (BTT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.24 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $756.38 million and approximately $12.24 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000280 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001360 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000525 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000078 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $18,304,731.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.