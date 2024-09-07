Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Sells 51 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.03. The company had a trading volume of 471,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $258.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.