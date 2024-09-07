BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI) Stock Holdings Raised by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,845 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF accounts for 5.0% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Weil Company Inc. owned about 11.53% of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF worth $13,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,183,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,170,000 after acquiring an additional 140,326 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. grew its stake in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 636,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BKCI opened at $51.50 on Friday. BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The firm has a market cap of $121.02 million, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.21.

About BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF

The BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (BKCI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund relying heavily on fundamental research to select a narrow basket of stocks, of any market capitalization, from developed markets outside of the US.

