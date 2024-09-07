Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 363,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,176 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $27,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,734.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,877. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BSX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.60. 4,618,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,073,755. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $82.47. The company has a market cap of $119.72 billion, a PE ratio of 68.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.48.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

