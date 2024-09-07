Boyar Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,421 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 1.3% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in Target by 148.6% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 56.1% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa America raised shares of Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.68.
Target Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of TGT opened at $151.29 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Target Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.28%.
Insider Activity at Target
In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
