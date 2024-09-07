Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,831 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 14,831 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of eBay by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,688 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in eBay by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 57,642 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 17,140 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,151 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 60,544 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of eBay by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 61,115 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 28,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 435.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 36,431 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 29,624 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.87.

eBay Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

