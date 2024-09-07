Brady (NYSE:BRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.74 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Brady updated its FY25 guidance to $4.40-$4.70 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 4.400-4.700 EPS.

Brady Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Brady stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $72.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,851. Brady has a 52-week low of $51.35 and a 52-week high of $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Brady Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Stories

