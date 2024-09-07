BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Performance

Shares of LND stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.84. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

