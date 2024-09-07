Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.06-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $582.5-$585.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $579.96 million. Braze also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.060-0.070 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded Braze from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.50.

Braze Stock Down 19.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $35.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.07. Braze has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.01.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Braze will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Braze

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 8,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $378,983.43. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 206,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,068.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 8,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $378,983.43. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 206,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,068.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $92,232.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 76,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,428.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,898 shares of company stock worth $8,081,257 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

