Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Trading Up 1.1%

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.62. 36,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 158,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.
Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.
About Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF
The Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Breakwave Dry Freight Futures index. The fund tracks an index of long-only exposure to the nearest calendar quarter of dry bulk freight futures contracts on specified indexes. BDRY was launched on Mar 22, 2018 and is managed by Breakwave.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.