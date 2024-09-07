Broad Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRAC) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC – Get Free Report) was down 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.32 and last traded at $11.32. Approximately 133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Broad Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broad Capital Acquisition stock. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC – Free Report) by 348.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,702 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned about 10.49% of Broad Capital Acquisition worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Broad Capital Acquisition

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

