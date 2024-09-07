Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.66%.
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
