Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company's stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.66%.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadway Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:BYFC Free Report ) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Broadway Financial worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

