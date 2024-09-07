Brokerages Set Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Target Price at $4.86

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

In related news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $49,924.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,891.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $89,921.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,310.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $49,924.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,891.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 405,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 59,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 167,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 376,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $6.97.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.53 million. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -14.41%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

