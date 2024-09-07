Brokerages Set Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT at $436.83

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $430.74.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $367.59 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $318.17 and a 1 year high of $574.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $369.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.22.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

