Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) CEO Bryan Ganz Sells 17,442 Shares

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) CEO Bryan Ganz sold 17,442 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $268,606.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,093,501.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BYRN stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.50 and a beta of 1.67. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $15.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in Byrna Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Byrna Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Byrna Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.