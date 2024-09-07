Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) CEO Bryan Ganz Sells 17,442 Shares

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) CEO Bryan Ganz sold 17,442 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $268,606.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,093,501.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Byrna Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of BYRN stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.50 and a beta of 1.67. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $15.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66.
Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Byrna Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Byrna Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.
Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.
