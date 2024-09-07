Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Chairman Herbert Hughes Sells 6,500 Shares

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) Chairman Herbert Hughes sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $98,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 122,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,102.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Byrna Technologies Price Performance
BYRN opened at $14.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.66. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $326.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.50 and a beta of 1.67.
Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 million. As a group, analysts expect that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on BYRN
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byrna Technologies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYRN. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the first quarter worth $146,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.
About Byrna Technologies
Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Byrna Technologies
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.