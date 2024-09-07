Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Chairman Herbert Hughes Sells 6,500 Shares

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) Chairman Herbert Hughes sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $98,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 122,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,102.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BYRN opened at $14.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.66. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $326.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 million. As a group, analysts expect that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYRN. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the first quarter worth $146,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

