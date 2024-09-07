C Bradford Richmond Purchases 2,500 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) CEO C Bradford Richmond acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $690.27 million, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $349.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BJRI. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 247.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

