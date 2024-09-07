Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 663 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $521,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 317,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 50,821 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 491.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,232,000.

BATS GOVT opened at $23.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

