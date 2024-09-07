Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.77 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $191.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.20. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $196.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

