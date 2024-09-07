Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $38.16 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 596,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,489,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 249,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,997,000 after purchasing an additional 36,584 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,572,000. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 123,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 24,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,113,000 after purchasing an additional 63,237 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock opened at $63.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $66.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.41.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

