Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,336,000 after buying an additional 3,230,919 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,772,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,442 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,506,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,519,000 after acquiring an additional 689,907 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 200.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,620,000 after acquiring an additional 527,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,524,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,589,000 after purchasing an additional 448,368 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BSV stock opened at $78.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.81. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $78.67.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

