Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Trading 1.7% Higher

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 180 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 178 ($2.34). Approximately 16,774 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 66,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175 ($2.30).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Cake Box Trading Down 1.7 %

Cake Box Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of £70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,590.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 177.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 172.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from Cake Box’s previous dividend of $2.90. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Cake Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,181.82%.

Insider Transactions at Cake Box

In related news, insider Sukh Ram Chamda acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £87,000 ($114,398.42). 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cake Box Company Profile

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. The company engages in the property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

