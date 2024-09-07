Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$61.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$54.25 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$57.10.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Price Performance

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -165.63, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$49.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.73. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$40.52 and a 1 year high of C$54.60.

(Get Free Report)

CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.