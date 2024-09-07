Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given New C$57.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$55.80 to C$60.30 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.03.

Shares of CWB opened at C$51.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$24.66 and a twelve month high of C$52.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson bought 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$41.44 per share, with a total value of C$178,680.66. In related news, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson bought 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$41.44 per share, with a total value of C$178,680.66. Also, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total value of C$46,050.00. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

