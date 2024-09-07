Candriam S.C.A. Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,429,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 142,823 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $55,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 21,112 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $155.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

