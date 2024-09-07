Candriam S.C.A. Decreases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 266,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $61,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Biogen by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Biogen by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $88,018.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $200.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.58. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of -0.04. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.44 and a 12-month high of $269.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $244.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Biogen from $277.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.35.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

