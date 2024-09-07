Candriam S.C.A. Has $190.64 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 610,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 78,192 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.2% of Candriam S.C.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $190,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.28.
Amgen Stock Down 1.2 %
AMGN stock opened at $320.56 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.70 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The company has a market cap of $171.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
Further Reading
