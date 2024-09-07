Candriam S.C.A. Has $99.76 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,343,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,331 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $99,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Hologic by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

In other Hologic news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,415.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,415.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,973. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HOLX stock opened at $81.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

