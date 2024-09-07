Candriam S.C.A. Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,642 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,825 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 0.7% of Candriam S.C.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.05% of QUALCOMM worth $121,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.2% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $158.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.35. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

