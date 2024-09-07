Candriam S.C.A. Purchases 32,928 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 32,928 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.09% of Lululemon Athletica worth $35,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,847,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,847,103,000 after acquiring an additional 154,985 shares in the last quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% during the second quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,390,074,000 after buying an additional 4,630,466 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,547,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $791,371,000 after buying an additional 14,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,139,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $445,268,000 after buying an additional 18,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $534,815,000 after buying an additional 257,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $329.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $463.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.94.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LULU opened at $253.84 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.93. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

