Candriam S.C.A. Sells 4,164 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $46,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.80.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $255.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.81 and a 1 year high of $312.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.51. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

